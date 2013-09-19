Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, Sept 19 Intesa Sanpaolo is open to all solutions regarding its investment in Telecom Italia that can help the phone group and at the same time safeguard its interests as shareholder and creditor, the bank's chairman said on Thursday.
"Telecom is a big company, important for the country and a solution must be found," Gian Maria Gros-Pietro said.
He added that it was necessary "to respect first of all the decisions of the company. Thereafter, (Intesa Sanpaolo) as shareholder and creditor will protect its interest".
He also said that Intesa Sanpaolo did not discuss injecting fresh resources into the debt-laden telecoms group at the bank's latest board meeting.
Telecom Italia's shareholders, including Spain's Telefonica , are holding informal talks on Thursday on the group's strategic options, three sources close to the situation told Reuters. [ID>nI6N0H6006] (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)