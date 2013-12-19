MILAN Dec 19 Key Italian shareholders in the
Telco holding controlling Telecom Italia said they had
had no discussions with Spain's Telefonica over a stake
increase in the Italian operator by BlackRock.
Italian banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo
and insurer Generali made the statement at
the request of market watchdog Consob after BlackRock said it
had raised its holding in Telecom Italia.
BlackRock said on Wednesday its stake in Telecom
Italia was 10.12 percent as of Dec. 16 if calculated in
accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
requirements. Under Italian law, its holding was below 10
percent on the same day.
The exact size of the stake is important because an
agreement in the Telco shareholder pact states that if any
investors exceeds a 10 percent holding in Telecom Italia,
Telefonica can buy more Telecom Italia shares.
Telefonica said in Madrid it had no agreement with BlackRock
on Telecom Italia and had bought no shares with voting rights in
the company.