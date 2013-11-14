MILAN Nov 14 Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its entire stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech Group for $960 million.

The Italian telecoms group said in a statement that Fintech would buy the Telecom Argentina shares held by its units Telecom Italia International, Sofora Telecomunicaciones, Nortel Inversora and Tierra Argentea. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)