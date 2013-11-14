Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 14 Telecom Italia said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its entire stake in Telecom Argentina to Fintech Group for $960 million.
The Italian telecoms group said in a statement that Fintech would buy the Telecom Argentina shares held by its units Telecom Italia International, Sofora Telecomunicaciones, Nortel Inversora and Tierra Argentea. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)