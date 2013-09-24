MILAN, Sept 24 Telefonica, already the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia, has struck a deal to hike its stake in its Italian rival in a complex, multi-step process that could ultimately allow it to buy out core Italian shareholders and control Telecom Italia's board.

Following are the main aspects of the deal:

- Holding company Telco is the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia with a 22.4 percent stake. Telco controls the board of Telecom Italia with 9 out of 14 board members. Telco is owned by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica together with Italian banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo and insurer Generali.

- Before the deal, Telefonica owned a stake of 46.2 percent in Telco, equivalent to about 10 percent of Telecom Italia shares. Mediobanca had a stake of 30.6 percent in Telco while Intesa Sanpaolo and Generali owned 11.6 percent each.

- The deal will allow Telefonica to take over Telco's entire 22.4 percent stake in Telecom Italia after several steps.

PHASE 1:

- In the first step, Telefonica will raise its stake in Telco to 66 percent from 46.2 percent currently, but will not increase its voting rights in Telecom Italia. In this phase, Telefonica will subscribe to a capital increase of 324 million euros of Telco shares, based on a valuation of Telecom Italia shares of 1.09 euros per share.

This will lift Telefonica's indirect stake in Telecom Italia to around 14.5 percent from the current 10 percent.

- At the same time, Telefonica will purchase from the Italian shareholders in Telco a portion of outstanding Telco bonds in exchange for ordinary Telefonica shares at 10.86 euros a share.

- Telco will use the proceeds from this initial capital increase to repay financial debt due in November 2013.

PHASE 2:

- In the second phase of the deal, Telefonica will subscribe to a second Telco capital increase worth 117 million euros in cash to increase its Telco stake to 70 percent. Telefonica's voting rights in Telco will remain unchanged at 46 percent but it will own about 15.4 percent in Telecom Italia.

PHASE 3:

- As of January 2014, conditional upon obtaining regulatory and antitrust authorisations including those in Brazil and Argentina, Telefonica will have the right to purchase all remaining Telco shares from the Italian shareholders at a price not lower than 1.10 euros for each Telecom Italia share.

This would give Telefonica full control of Telco and a 22.4 percent stake in Telecom Italia. Telefonica will at this point also have full voting rights in Telco.

- Telefonica will also be obliged to purchase, at a nominal value, all the outstanding Telco bonds owned by Italian investors. Payment will be in cash and/or Telefonica shares, at the Spanish company's discretion.

- As soon as Telefonica gets more than 50 percent of voting rights in Telco, it will also get the right to appoint half of the 10 board members in Telco. Telco currently appoints a majority of Telecom Italian board members.

- Each Telco shareholder will have the right to exit Telco and own Telecom Italia shares directly, firstly between June 15, 2014 and June 30, 2014 and secondly between Feb. 1, 2015 and Feb. 15, 2015.