ROME, Sept 24 The Italian government has no
plans to intervene over Telecom Italia or national
carrier Alitalia, which both face potential loss of
control to foreign shareholders, a senior government source said
on Tuesday.
"The government is staying out of Alitalia and Telecom
Italia," the source told Reuters.
The two groups both face possible takeover, adding to the
list of large Italian groups which have been acquired by foreign
shareholders.
Spanish telecoms group Telefonica is raising its
stake in Telecom Italia in a complex deal that will strengthen
its control over a rival in key markets, while Air France-KLM is
considering whether to increase its stake in Alitalia.