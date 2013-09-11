MILAN, Sept 11 Shares in Telecom Italia accelerated gains after a source said Spain's Telefonica was studying an offer for the Italian incumbent's core shareholders without raising debt.

A source told Reuters Telefonica would offer "liquidity" to its fellow shareholders in the Telco vehicle that controls Telecom Italia.

At 1313 GMT Telecom Italia shares were up 2.15 percent.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)