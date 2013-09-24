MILAN, Sept 24 Telefonica has agreed to
raise its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls
Telecom Italia, in a two-phase deal that will give the
Spanish group an initial 66 percent in Telco with no changes in
voting rights.
In the first phase, Telefonica will raise its stake from the
current 46 percent by subscribing to a capital increase in Telco
of 324 million euros ($437 million), valuing the underlying
Telecom Italia shares at 1.09 euros each, said the Italian
shareholders in Telco in a joint statement.
The Italian partners in Telco are Generali, Intesa
Sanpaolo, Mediobanca.
In a second phase, Telefonica has agreed to raise its stake
in Telco to 70 percent by subscribing to another Telco capital
increase worth 117 million euros without increasing its voting
rights.
Telefonica will have the right to increase its voting rights
in Telco to up to 64.9 percent starting from Jan 2014,
conditional on regulatory aprovals including in Brazil and
Argentina.
As of the same date, Telefonica will have the right to buy
all the shares in Telco, it said.