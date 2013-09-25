Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME, Sept 25 The Italian government should intervene over Telefonica SA's move to increase control over Telecom Italia to ensure that national interests are not hurt, the economic affairs spokesman of the centre-left Democratic Party said on Wednesday.
Matteo Colaninno said the Democratic Party, part of Prime Minister Enrico's Letta's ruling coalition, considered that "vital national interests" affecting jobs and infrastructure were at stake.
"For this reason the PD believes that parliament and the government should evaluate the overall impact of the operation on various strategic assets and consider the use of the special powers envisaged for protecting the country's strategic interests and companies," he said in a statement. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte; writing by James Mackenzie)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)