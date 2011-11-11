MILAN Nov 11 Telecom Italia ruled out on Friday a sale of its Telecom Italia Media unit and said its year-end liquidity would be enough to cover 2012 debt maturities, should difficult funding markets alter its plan to refinance half.

Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said it would seek a partnership in order to boost growth at the increasingly popular TI Media's La7 TV networks, which should remain independent.

"It does not mean we want to sell TI Media but that we want to find a partnership that would allow it to grow while retaining the independence that has helped the success of La7," Bernabe said.

He said niche TV channel La7, where advertising sales are booming despite a shrinking overall market, answered a demand for "independent information" in Italy.

At a press conference with journalists, Telecome Italia chief financial officer said the group would have more than 5 billion euros in liquidity at year-end and would be able to cover 2012 debt maturities if this became necessary due to difficult funding markets.

The plan, however, was to refinance roughly half of maturities of between 4 and 4.5 billion euros next year, as it did in 2011.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefano Rebaudo)