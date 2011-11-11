MILAN Nov 11 Telecom Italia
ruled out on Friday a sale of its Telecom Italia Media
unit and said its year-end liquidity would be enough to cover
2012 debt maturities, should difficult funding markets alter its
plan to refinance half.
Telecom Italia Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe said it
would seek a partnership in order to boost growth at the
increasingly popular TI Media's La7 TV networks, which should
remain independent.
"It does not mean we want to sell TI Media but that we want
to find a partnership that would allow it to grow while
retaining the independence that has helped the success of La7,"
Bernabe said.
He said niche TV channel La7, where advertising sales are
booming despite a shrinking overall market, answered a demand
for "independent information" in Italy.
At a press conference with journalists, Telecome Italia
chief financial officer said the group would have more than 5
billion euros in liquidity at year-end and would be able to
cover 2012 debt maturities if this became necessary due to
difficult funding markets.
The plan, however, was to refinance roughly half of
maturities of between 4 and 4.5 billion euros next year, as it
did in 2011.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Stefano Rebaudo)