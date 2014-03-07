MILAN, March 7 Telecom Italia is preparing to sound out the market in coming months over the planned sale of its transmission towers in Italy and Brazil, the Italian telecoms group's chief financial officer said on Friday.

During a conference call with analysts, Piergiorgio Peluso also said that talks with Italian publisher L'Espresso to combine broadcasting activities were at and advanced stage. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Valentina Za)