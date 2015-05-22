MILAN May 22 The banks advising Telecom Italia on the initial public offering (IPO) of its tower unit INWIT have valued the 40 percent stake it plans to list at up to 970 million euros, a source close to the matter said.

INWIT operates 11,500 sites that host radio transmission equipment for the mobile phone networks of Telecom Italia and other operators.

The advisers value the stake in INWIT up for sale at between 810 and 970 million euros, the source said. Such a valuation corresponds to 15 to 18 times the unit's 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, which totalled 135 million euros.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)