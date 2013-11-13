MILAN Nov 13 Italian phone company Telecom Italia said on Wednesday officials from market regulator Consob, along with Italy's finance police, were at its offices to gather information about its 1.3 billion-euro convertible bond and the planned sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina.

The visit also aims to gather information relating to company procedures on confidential information, Telecom Italia said in a statement.

The company said it had always respected the law and guarantees maximum cooperation with authorities. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Jennifer Clark)