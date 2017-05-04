BRIEF-Kapsch TrafficCom FY revenues up 23 pct at 648.5 million euros
* FY EBIT WAS EUR 60.1 MILLION AND THUS NOT FAR BELOW THE RECORD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 62.3 MILLION)
ROZZANO, Italy May 4 French media group Vivendi tightened its grip on Telecom Italia on Thursday by appointing 10 directors out of 15 to the board of the Italian company.
A Telecom Italia shareholder meeting approved the slate of board candidates submitted by Vivendi with 49.4 percent of votes in favour. Italian fund association Assogestioni appointed the remaining five board members. The new board will meet on Friday to appoint the company's chairman.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Francesca Landini)
* FY EBIT WAS EUR 60.1 MILLION AND THUS NOT FAR BELOW THE RECORD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 62.3 MILLION)
* SELLS 12 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF MYBESTBRANDS TO SIGNA RETAIL
MILAN, June 19 Vivendi has appealed against an Italian regulator's ruling demanding that the French media group reduce its stake in either Telecom Italia or broadcaster Mediaset, a source close to the matter said on Monday.