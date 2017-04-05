MILAN, April 5 Telecom Italia's Chief
Executive Flavio Cattaneo plans to keep his current job at the
Italian phone group regardless of whom shareholders choose to
appoint as its next chairman, the top executive said on
Wednesday.
Cattaneo made the remarks after a report said he could
decide to leave if top shareholder Vivendi pushed for
the French group's CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine to become Telecom
Italia's chairman with at least the same powers held by current
Chairman Giuseppe Recchi.
Telecom Italia's board comes up for renewal in May.
"I will remain regardless of the chairman that shareholders
decide to pick as I'm sure they will put me in a position to
work well," Cattaneo said on the sidelines of an event in Rome,
according to comments emailed by a spokesman.
He added there were no disagreements with shareholders,
including Vivendi, and that they all shared a common vision for
the company's strategy.
Sources have said Vivendi is considering putting de
Puyfontaine forward as Telecom Italia's next chairman,
potentially aggravating concerns about the French group's
growing influence over Italian companies.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)