PARIS/MILAN Nov 4 France's Vivendi
denied a report on Friday it was working on a plan to buy the
stake that Spain's Telefonica holds in the Telco
vehicle that controls Italy's Telecom Italia .
Italian weekly Il Mondo said in an unsourced report that
Vivendi had been working for over a year on a plan to buy
Telefonica's 46 percent stake in Telco which owns around 22
percent of Telecom Italia.
"We deny this report" a Vivendi spokesperson said.
Vivendi Chairman Jean-Bernard Levy made "an advantageous
offer" at the end of summer which Telefonica had viewed
positively, before relations between Italy and France turned
sour, Il Mondo said.
"This would have been a totally unexpected move from Vivendi
though we know Telefonica is a seller should the price be
attractive enough," a Paris-based trader said.
At 0903 GMT Telecom Italia shares were up 0.28 percent,
broadly in line with the European telecoms index .
Shares in Vivendi were 0.6 percent lower.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Leila Abboud and Blaise
Robinson in Paris. Editing by Jane Merriman)