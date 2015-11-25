(Recasts lead, adds Telecom comments, background)

MILAN Nov 25 Telecom Italia said on Wednesday a request by top investor Vivendi that its board be enlarged would be added to the agenda of a shareholder meeting on Dec. 15.

Vivendi, whose chairman and top investor is influential French businessman Vincent Bollore, has gradually built up a stake of around 20 percent in Telecom Italia to become its largest shareholder.

The French media group has said it wants to increase the number of board members at Telecom Italia to 17 from the current 13 to accommodate four of its own representatives.

A group of Italian and foreign funds said last week Vivendi's proposal for additional board members raised governance concerns and questions about its intentions for the Italian phone group.

In a letter to shareholders posted on its website, Telecom Italia said Vivendi's request was legitimate, adding it had properly exercised its right to have its request added to the Dec. 15 agenda.

"The board looks with favour on shareholders taking part in the active life of a company," it said.

Vivendi has put forward as board nominees its Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chief Operating Officer Stephane Roussel, Chief Financial Officer Hervé Philippe and French consultant Felicité Herzog.

The funds worried by Vivendi's move have also raised concerns about the lack of protection against the Vivendi directors' ability to influence the fortunes of a company the French group competes with.

"The suitability of the candidates appears undisputable," Telecom Italia said.

In a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Telecom Italia chairman Giuseppe Recchi said Vivendi's stake of around 20 percent did not necessarily constitute a dominant position.

At the end of October French tycoon Xavier Niel emerged as potentially Telecom Italia's second-biggest shareholder thanks to call options relating to a 15 percent stake.

The stakes of Vivendi and Niel will both be reduced after a plan to convert Telecom Italia savings shares into ordinary stock is completed. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)