Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME Aug 6 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore on Thursday to discuss the French media group's investment in Italy's largest phone company Telecom Italia, an Italian government source said.
Renzi's aide Andrea Guerra was also present at the meeting, according to the source. No more details were immediately available.
Telecom Italia's board meets on Thursday to approve its first-half results.
In June, Vivendi raised its stake in Telecom Italia to 14.9 percent, replacing Telefonica as its biggest shareholder and gaining a foothold in a country it said had significant growth prospects.
(Reporting by Roberto Landucci, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order