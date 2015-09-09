MILAN, Sept 9 French media group Vivendi has rounded up its stake in Italian phone group Telecom Italia to 15.486 percent as of Sept. 4, from 14.9 percent previously, Italian market watchdog Consob said on Wednesday.

According to Consob filing, a stake of 8.230 percent is held by Vivendi through a company called Societe D'Investissements et de Gestion 108 (SIG 108).

Vivendi is the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia.

