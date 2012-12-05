Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Dec 5 A third offer to buy Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media could come overnight, Tunisian businessman Tarak Ben Ammar, who sits on the board of Telecom Italia, said on Wednesday.
Telecom Italia aims to sell its 77 percent stake in Telecom Italia Media by the end of the year to help cut its debt.
On Tuesday Italian fund manager Equinox presented an offer with fellow private equity investor Clessidra for Italy's third-largest broadcaster. Media company Cairo Communication also made an offer.
"A third offer could come by tomorrow morning," Tarak Ben Ammar told a press conference. He said he did not know who could make such an offer but said he had no intention of bidding for the company.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)