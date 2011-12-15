MILAN Dec 15 The director of news on Telecom Italia Media's La7 television channel, Enrico Mentana, has withdrawn his resignation, he said in a posting on his Facebook site on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mentana's decision to step down in a disagreement with a trade union saw the TI Media share fall more than 6 percent.

"It seems to me my duty is to withdraw my resignation," Mentana said on his Facebook site after TI Media journalists said they had no complaint against Mentana.

Mentana has boosted La7's audience share and advertising.

On Thursday, TI Media shares briefly spiked to up 4.7 percent before easing back to up 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Writing by Nigel Tutt)