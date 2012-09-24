MILAN, Sept 24 Italian private equity fund Clessidra has presented a non-binding offer for the whole of television company Telecom Italia Media, a source close to Clessidra said on Monday.

Clessidra was advised by Marco Bassetti, formerly head of Dutch TV production company Endemol, the source said.

Italian telecoms group Telecom Italia is selling all or parts of its Telecom Italia Media unit to help cut debt.

The company has a market value of about 270 million euros and net debt of 200 million euros.

Non-binding offers were due by Monday.

