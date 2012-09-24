Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, Sept 24 Italian private equity fund Clessidra has presented a non-binding offer for the whole of television company Telecom Italia Media, a source close to Clessidra said on Monday.
Clessidra was advised by Marco Bassetti, formerly head of Dutch TV production company Endemol, the source said.
Italian telecoms group Telecom Italia is selling all or parts of its Telecom Italia Media unit to help cut debt.
The company has a market value of about 270 million euros and net debt of 200 million euros.
Non-binding offers were due by Monday.
(Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)