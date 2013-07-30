MILAN, July 30 Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media said on Tuesday its net loss widened to 133.5 million euros ($176.9 million) in the first half from 35.0 million euros a year ago, hit by losses at its TV channels.

The company said the result included a negative impact linked to the sale of loss-making La7 network and losses at its MTV Italia channel, which will be sold by September.

Telecom Italia Media, controlled by phone group Telecom Italia, said in a statement revenues rose to 38.6 million euros from 37.7 million euros, while net debt rose to 285.3 million euros from 260.1 million euros.

The company said it expected to achieve 2013 results in line with 2012, "in comparable terms".

($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)