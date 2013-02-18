MILAN Feb 18 Shares in Telecom Italia Media failed to open on Monday as the market awaits decisions over the planned sale of the Italian media company following a last-minute expression of interest by businessman Diego Della Valle.

The board of Telecom Italia meets on Monday to discuss the planned disposal of its media unit, which owns television network La7.

On Saturday Della Valle, head of Italian shoemaker Tod's , said he had made "a serious show of interest" for La7. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Francesca Landini)