MILAN Oct 28 Telecom Italia should
embark on M&A operations to grow, the chief executive of
investmnt bank Mediobanca, Alberto Nagel said on Friday during
the presentation of the bank's results.
"I agree with the suggestion that applies not just to
Telecom but also to other companies that value creation must
come from either ordinary or extraordinary measures. So, just
not from development plans but they must take advantage also of
M&A operations," he said.
Mediobanca is a shareholder in Telco, the vehicle which
controls Telecom Italia, along with Intesa Sanpaolo ,
Generali and Spain's Telefonica .
"It will be an important theme that will be shared by the
Telco shareholders, but one which remains in the hands of
Telecom Italia's chief executive and not of the stakeholders,"
he added.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)