MILAN Oct 28 Telecom Italia should embark on M&A operations to grow, the chief executive of investmnt bank Mediobanca, Alberto Nagel said on Friday during the presentation of the bank's results.

"I agree with the suggestion that applies not just to Telecom but also to other companies that value creation must come from either ordinary or extraordinary measures. So, just not from development plans but they must take advantage also of M&A operations," he said.

Mediobanca is a shareholder in Telco, the vehicle which controls Telecom Italia, along with Intesa Sanpaolo , Generali and Spain's Telefonica .

"It will be an important theme that will be shared by the Telco shareholders, but one which remains in the hands of Telecom Italia's chief executive and not of the stakeholders," he added. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)