SAO PAULO Dec 4TIM Participações SA, one of Brazil's top wireless carriers, paid 1.678 billion reais ($653 million) in government licensing fees to operate fourth-generation (4G) cell spectrum services in the 700 MHz range, it said in a Thursday filing.

The payment makes the company eligible to sign a terms of use license on Friday, it said. TIM is the Brazil division of Telecom Italia SpA.

