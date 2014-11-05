BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
BRASILIA Nov 5 Brazil Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said on Wednesday that operators Oi, Claro and Vivo denied to him that they had reached a deal to make a joint bid for rival TIM.
On Friday, two sources told Reuters that Oi SA and the local units of America Movil SAB and Telefonica SA had agreed to offer a combined 32 billion reais ($13 billion) for TIM Participações SA , the Brazil division of Telecom Italia SpA.
($1 = 2.50 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy Editing by W Simon)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.