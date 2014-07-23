BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SAO PAULO, July 23 Any Brazilian wireless carrier left out of the next fourth-generation (4G) spectrum auction is likely to face merger pressure from other players, the superintendent of competition at telecom regulator Anatel said in a Wednesday interview.
Anatel's Carlos Baigorri said Grupo Oi is the Brazilian carrier facing the greatest financial difficulties ahead of the auction but that he has full confidence that the company will participate. Oi is the only major operator in Brazil that has not announced it is bidding in the auction, which will likely take place in about a month. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.