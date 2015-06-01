FRANKFURT, June 1 Bids have passed 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) in Germany's auction of radio frequencies for mobile phone network operators, data of the German telecoms regulator showed on Monday.

Germany started the auction last week, setting a floor at 1.5 billion euros. Some experts had expected it may raise only 20-30 percent above the minimum bids. ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)