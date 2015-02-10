WARSAW Feb 10 The Polish arm of French telecoms group Orange has teamed up private utility Polenergia to offer electricity to households and small businesses across the country, it said on Tuesday.

The new venture will operate under the trade name of Orange Energia, it said in a statement.

Orange Polska has already secured agreements with the top five energy distributors, it said.

