WELLINGTON Aug 31 New Zealand's largest phone company Telcom Corp. , plans to complete the demerger of its network business, Chorus, by the end of November, but will lose its chief executive, the company said on Wednesday, sending its shares lower.

The company is splitting into a retail operation, and a fixed line operator, as a condition of winning the contract to roll out most of the government-sponsored ultrafast broadband network.

It said the aim was to complete the demerger by around the end of November, subject to court and shareholder approval.

The current chief executive Paul Reynolds would head the new Telecom in the early stages after the demerger but will leave next year once the restructuring is over.

"It will be a good time to hand over to a new CEO," Reynolds said in a statement.

Shares in Telecom last traded down 6.6 percent at NZ$2.55.

In detailed information on the demerger, current shareholders will likely receive one share in the new Chorus company, which will be listed in New Zealand and Australia, for every five they hold in Telecom.

Based on Telecom's just reported 2010/11 earnings before, interest and tax (EBIT) of NZ$464 million ($393), the new Telecom would have earned NZ$178 million and Chorus NZ$286 million.

Chorus, which is expected to start with around NZ$1.7 billion in debt, has been given a preliminary BBB rating by Standard and Poor's, and a Baa2 rating by Moody's.

It said it expected Chorus's dividened payout for 2012 year would be 25 cents a share, while the slimmed down Telecom would continue with the current 90 percent of adjusted net earnings.

Chorus will build around 75 percent of the ultrafast broadband network, which will see the government invest NZ$929 million in it through a mixture of debt and equity as the broadband network is built.

Telecom, a former state-owned company, will retain ownership of its mobile phone network but buy fixed-line services, provided in the current copper-wire domestic network, from Chorus.

($1=NZ$1.18) (Reporting by Hannah Lynch)