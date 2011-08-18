(Adds detail, background, comment)

* Telecom NZ earnings above forecast on strong H2

* Adjusted profit strong, net profit hit by writedowns

* Telecom providing no guidance ahead of planned demerger

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 New Zealand's Telecom Corp's posted an adjusted full year profit above expectations on Friday, as it prepares to split itself in order to build the bulk of a national broadband network.

The country's largest phone company said earnings were boosted by a strong second half of the financial year, but its bottom line result was hit by asset writedowns and the cost of complying with regulations.

"These results represent a strong operating performance in an increasingly competitive environment," said chief executive Paul Reynolds.

"We are well prepared for the fibre future and the imminent changes to industry structure," Reynolds added.

The company reported an adjusted net profit for the 12 months to June 30 of NZ$388 million ($311.5 million) compared with NZ$382 million for the same period last year.

In May, the company said it expected adjusted net earnings of between NZ$330 million to NZ$370 million. A survey of 10 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a profit of NZ$360.3 million.

However, the bottom line result was slashed to NZ$166 million through a net NZ$222 million charge covering asset sales and writedowns, tax gains, restructuring and regulation costs, and the impact of earthquakes in Christchurch.

The former state-owned monopoly will pay a final dividend of 7.5 cents per share plus a special dividend of 2 cents a share, reflecting its strong second half. Telecom said from the 2012 financial year it will move to half yearly dividend payouts since it has stopped quarterly reporting.

Reynolds said the company was progressing with its demerger plan that is needed so it can build the bulk of the government-sponsored broadband network.

"The work to demerge Chorus by the end of the calendar year continues apace, with more information to be made available to shareholders shortly," Reynolds said.

The split, required to satisfy competition concerns, will see the group's fixed line network business, Chorus, put into a separate listed company. The retail and mobile phone services will be left in the slimmed-down Telecom. It still needs shareholder approval.

The government's Crown Fibre Holdings will invest NZ$929 million in Chorus through a mix of debt and equity as the broadband network is built.

Telecom said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 4.6 percent in the second half of 2011 compared with the prior period, reflecting its strategy to retain high-value customers and improve customer service.

Shares in Telecom, the country's second largest listed company, closed on Thursday at NZ$2.61. The stock has gained around 19 percent so far this year compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the benchmark top 50 index .

($1=NZ$1.22)

(Gyles Beckford)