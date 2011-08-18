WELLINGTON Aug 19 New Zealand's largest phone company Telecom Corp. , reported a 1.6 percent rise in full year profit on Friday, as it prepares to split itself so it can build most of a national broadband network.

The incumbent phone provider reported an adjusted net profit for the 12 months to June 30 of NZ$388 million ($311.5 million), compared with NZ$382 million for the same period last year.

In May, the company said it expected adjusted net earnings of between NZ$330 million and NZ$370 million. A survey of 10 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast a profit of NZ$360.3 million.

The former state-owned monopoly will pay a dividend of 7.5 cents per share plus a special dividend of 2 cents a share.

The company's shares closed on Thursday at NZ$2.61. The stock has gained around 20 percent so far this year compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the benchmark top 50 index .

Telecom will demerge its network business, Chorus, by year end into a separate listed company as it starts building the bulk of a government-sponsored broadband network.

The remainder of the group, which will retain the Telecom name, will retain ownership of its mobile phone network and buy in fixed line services. See

It said the forthcoming demerger meant it was not able to give any guidance for the coming year. ($1=NZ$1.22)

