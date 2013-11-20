Nov 20 British multi-utility provider Telecom
Plus Plc said it had agreed to buy two energy supply
units of RWE Npower for 218 million pounds ($351 million), in a
bid to improve energy margins and offer more competitive
tariffs.
Telecom Plus' stock jumped more than 13 percent, making it
the second biggest percentage gainer on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday morning.
The deal also ensures a 20-year supply contract with the
British arm of German utility RWE AG, said Telecom
Plus, which provides gas, electricity, fixed-line telephone and
broadband internet services.
The company, which owns and operates the Utility Warehouse
brand, said it would raise about 130 million pounds in share
placings, fully underwritten by Peel Hunt.
Telecom Plus said the purchase of Electricity Plus and Gas
Plus would be financed through a combination of the share
placements and about 100 million pounds from loan facilities.
The acquisitions are expected to materially increase
earnings within a year of completion. The deal is expected to
close by late December, the company said.
Telecom Plus also posted a 10 percent rise in first-half
adjusted pretax profit and raised its interim dividend by 23
percent.
Shares in Telecom Plus Were up 13.5 percent at 1710 pence at
0820 GMT.
($1 = 0.6210 British pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)