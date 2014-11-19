Nov 19 Telecom Plus Plc
* H1 revenue rose 9 percent to 267.3 million stg
* Interim dividend up 19 percent to 19 pence per share
* Half yearly report
* Revenue up 9 percent to £267.3m (2013: £245.8m)
notwithstanding unseasonably warm weather
* H1 adjusted profit before tax up 55 percent to £21.3m
(2013: £13.7m); statutory £15.4m (2013: £12.6m)
* Interim dividend increased by 19 percent to 19p per share
(2013: 16p)
* Customer numbers up by 34,733 for period to 565,372 (2013:
494,940)
* Total services supplied up by 126,537 for period to
2,033,697 (2013: 1,767,774)
* Confident that we will deliver record revenues, profits,
and EPS for current year
