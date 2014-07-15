July 15 Telecom Plus Plc

* Customer numbers up by 16,739 during quarter to 547,378 (30 june 2013: 474,404)

* Number of services up by 56,574 during quarter to 1,963,734 (30 june 2013: 1,666,327)

* Profits for first half are expected to be significantly ahead of corresponding figures for last year

* Remain comfortable with guidance provided in may that profits for full year will increase by almost 50% to £63m