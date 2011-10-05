* Sees significant increase in interim dividend

* Says customer numbers up 15 pct

* Trading in line with market view for the full year

Oct 5 British utility services group Telecom Plus forecast a record first-half profit on improved customer base, and a significant increase in the interim dividend.

The company, which supplies gas, electricity, telephony and broadband under the Utility Warehouse name, also said it was comfortable with the full-year market expectations for both earnings and dividend.

"Our growth rate has accelerated with customer numbers during the second quarter increasing at an annualised rate of 15 percent to 392,699 (March 31, 2011: 371,350) and service numbers increasing at an annualised rate of 20 percent to 1,270,639," the company said.

Shares of the company closed at 710 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)