* Full-year profit 30.7 mln stg vs 27.5 mln stg last year

* Rev up 12.6 pct at 471.5 mln stg

* Says 2013 growth would be below the level otherwise expected

* Raises dividend 23 pct to 27 pence per share

* Shares up 2 pct

May 23 British utility supplier Telecom Plus Plc's full-year profit rose 12 percent but it said its profit growth in 2013 would be restricted to about 10 percent by a need for additional investment and the loss of marketing support from a partner.

This year the company has to operate without a 3 million pound ($4.7 million) marketing contribution from power supply partner npower and intends to make an additional investment to increase its customer base.

"Typically, our profit growth tracks our service growth. But this year, it would not be so. We expect service numbers to grow by 20 percent and profit to be restricted to 10 percent," Chief Executive Andrew Lindsay told Reuters.

The benefit of the investment would start taking effect from next year (the year to March 2014) when pretax profit is expected to increase by not less than the 18 percent service growth this year, the company said in a statement.

Telecom Plus, which supplies gas, electricity, fixed and mobile telecoms and broadband, raised its full-year dividend by 23 percent to 27 pence per share.

Pretax profit for the year ended March 31 rose to 30.7 million pounds from 27.5 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 12.6 percent to 471.5 million pounds.

Services supplied climbed 18 percent, compared with a 12 percent increase last year.

Its customer base went up by about 12 percent to 415,000.

Shares in Telecom Plus were up 2 percent at 702 pence at 0731 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6330 British pounds) (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)