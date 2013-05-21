May 21 British utility supplier Telecom Plus Plc said full-year profit rose about 13 percent helped by a larger customer base and higher average revenue per customer.

The company, which provides gas, electricity, fixed line telephone and broadband internet services, said pretax profit was 34.6 million pounds ($52.66 million) for the year ended March 31, compared with 30.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Telecom Plus said its average revenue per customer increased 14.5 percent to 1,363 pounds during the year. Its customer base grew to over 461,000 during the period, from 415,000 in the prior year.

"The quality of our customer base has continued to improve, with over 55 percent of new members applying for at least 4 core services during the year. This has resulted in lower churn, lower bad debts and higher average revenue per customer," Chief Executive Andrew Lindsay said.