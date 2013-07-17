July 17 British utility provider Telecom Plus
reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter customer
numbers and said it expects profit in the first half of the year
to be ahead of last year.
The company, which owns and operates the Utility Warehouse
brand, said it added 13,372 customers in the quarter-ended June
30 taking its customer base to 474,404.
The British company provides gas, electricity, fixed-line
telephone and broadband internet services, allowing customers to
save on utility bills by using a single supplier.
The company markets its services through individual
distributors - mostly clients who work part-time and promote the
company's services to friends, family and colleagues at work.