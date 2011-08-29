ROME Aug 29 Italian telecoms operator Linkem has not presented a formal offer in Italy's auction of new fourth-generation mobile frequencies, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"Stakeholders decided the contest was too expensive," the source said. Monday was the deadline for presenting offers.

Italy's industry ministry said at the end of July that all major mobile phone operators in Italy had shown interest, including former monopoly Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), Vodafone (VOD.L), Wind VIP.N and 3 Italia 0013.HK

(Reporting by Alberto Sisto)