HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 6 at 3:00 P.M. EST/2000 GMT

Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER Trump's temporary immigration ban faces a legal hurdle that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far-reaching policy of his first two weeks in office. Nearly 100 companies, including some of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing the ban, arguing it would give companies incentives to move jobs outside the United