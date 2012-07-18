BRASILIA, July 18 Brazilian telecom regulator Anatel is preparing punitive measures for four wireless phone carriers due to consumer complaints, a source at the regulator told Reuters on Wednesday.

The measures will vary in severity for TIM Participacoes, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, Grupo Oi, Telefonica Brasil, and Claro, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil the source said.

For some providers, punishment will include the suspension of new mobile phone sales in some states, the source added. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)