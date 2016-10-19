SAO PAULO Oct 19 A planned overhaul of telecommunications industry rules in Brazil should lead to an increasing amount of new investment into the sector, the head of industry watchdog Anatel said on Wednesday.

A draft plan with proposed changes to industry rules should be ready by year-end, and then delivered to Congress for discussion and approval, Anatel President Juarez Quadros said at an event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)