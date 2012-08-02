BRASILIA Aug 2 Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel o n T hursday lifted a partial ban on new sales of mobile phone plans for three leading carriers, saying they had provided satisfactory investment plans to ensure better service and coverage.

The decision benefits TIM Participações, a unit of Telecom Italia, Brazilian carrier Oi and Claro, a unit of Mexico's America Movil. On July 18, Anatel ordered the carriers to stop selling new mobile plans in some states where they were providing poor customer service and spotty wireless coverage.

Sales of new plans can resume on Friday, Anatel said. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Dan Grebler)