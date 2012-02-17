* TIM to invest 3 bln reais in 2012, Telefonica twice that

* Telefonica Brasil, TIM post record operating profits

* Solid oper profit growth generates cash for capital spending

By Brad Haynes and Sérgio Spagnuolo

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazil's biggest wireless carriers pledged to keep up the pace of investment after posting their biggest operating profits ever in the fourth quarter, solidifying their positions in a booming mobile phone market.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil climbed 3.4 percent and TIM Participacoes rose 4.1 percent on Thursday after the solid results, expanding market share and maintaining profitability despite stiff competition.

The two companies' robust growth may come at the cost of their trailing competitors in Brazil. Fourth-place Grupo Oi is scrambling to revamp its wireless strategy and Carlos Slim's local carrier Claro lost the No.2 slot to TIM last year as new user growth slowed.

The leaders aren't letting up.

TIM and its controlling shareholder Telecom Italia will invest 3 billion reais ($1.7 billion) this year, little changed from last year, according to a securities filing.

Telefonica Brasil, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, plans capital spending this year similar to last year's 5.74 billion reais investment, executives said on Thursday in a conference call.

Solid operating profits will help the carriers to maintain investments, as revenues surge from a wireless market that grew by 40 million connections last year, reaching 242 million in a country of about 190 million people.

REVENUE PER USER

Telefonica Brasil, which runs Brazil's largest mobile phone carrier, said on Thursday its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, climbed 6.4 percent to 3.31 billion reais from a year ago, beating forecasts for a 4 percent drop.

In an encouraging sign, average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 2.9 percent sequentially. The industry has been reeling from a steady slide in ARPU, after the fastest inflation in seven years forced consumers to trim services such as cell phones.

Healthy mobile revenues helped the company to keep its net income stable from a year earlier at 1.46 billion reais despite declining fixed-line revenues, beating forecasts for an 18 percent drop in profit.

The sale of unspecified assets and a staff reshuffling a year earlier also bolstered Telefonica's operational results.

TIM Participacoes posted a 9 percent year-on-year jump in EBITDA to 1.31 billion reais, beating forecasts for a 7 percent rise. TIM executives added in a conference call that revenue per user had stabilized.

TIM's net income fell sharply from a year earlier, when it booked a 1.4 billion reais tax credit, but advanced 28 percent from the prior quarter on higher revenue from its growing user base and a seasonal boost in cell phone use. ($1 = 1.73 reais) (Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Edmund Klamann)