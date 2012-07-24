* TIM shares rise after revised investment plan
SAO PAULO, July 24 Brazilian authorities and the
country's second-largest mobile phone carrier gave investors
hope on Tuesday that an end was in sight for the
government-imposed sanctions against carriers for soaring
customer service complaints.
Senior vice president for regulatory issues at TIM Brazil
, Mario Girasolehe, heartened investors after he
pledged the company would double investments on service quality
to 451 million reais ($221 million) a year through 2014.
TIM shares closed up nearly 5 percent on Tuesday.
Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said President Dilma
Rousseff "expressed concern" in finding a solution to the
sales-freeze that federal regulator Anatel imposed as punishment
for poor quality service on local wireless carriers TIM, Oi
and Claro, which is controlled by Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim's America Movil.
"Her only clear concern was that we work hard to resolve
this," Bernardo told reporters after meeting with the president.
"She wants to know how we are going to find an end to this."
Bruno Ramos, the head of regulator Anatel, said after
meeting with TIM executives on Tuesday that the company
presented a revised investment plan to address government
concerns over service quality that was "consistent and well
worked out."
Earlier in the day minister Bernardo said that as soon as
the companies presented "consistent plans" for the improvement
of services, the sale of new cellular chips would be permitted.
Of the three carriers for which the government had frozen
the sale of new phones in several states, TIM shares suffered
the worst over the past week. Shares fell more than 14 percent
since the sanctions were imposed on July 18 until Monday.
The government's suspension of new phone sales is one of the
toughest pro-consumer measures taken by the Rousseff government.
The unprecedented measures caught even the most irate
consumer advocates by surprise but they also reinforced
investors' growing fears about the government's eagerness to
cajole more capital spending out of companies as the local
economy struggles.
