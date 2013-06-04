TORONTO, June 4 Anthony Lacavera, the entrepreneur behind the launch of Wind Mobile, is eager to engage with fellow new entrant Mobilicity about an acquisition, after the Canadian government blocked a C$380 million bid from much larger competitor Telus Corp.

"Our past offers for Mobilicity stand and we look forward to having ongoing discussions with them," Lacavera told Reuters at a telecom conference in Toronto.

Lacavera is in the process of transferring his voting interest in Wind Mobile to Russia-focused Vimpelcom Ltd.