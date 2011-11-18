* Consolidation in Greece, Portugal could happen first
* Deals in Germany, Spain complicated by strategies,
financing
By Kate Holton
BARCELONA, Spain, Nov 18 Increasing
demands by mobile operators for consolidation across Europe are
unlikely to be fulfilled anytime soon as the tough financial
conditions forcing the need for change make deals difficult to
agree.
Regulators are also reluctant to wave through deals which
might threaten the competition and low prices they see as more
urgent than the need for operator investment in ever faster
networks.
Consolidation is likely to take place in Greece and perhaps
Portugal first, but the wider shake-up that operators believe
they need in their larger Western European markets still faces
many challenges, not least differing opinions on valuations and
wider group strategies.
"We are in a capital intense business, where you can only
make investment if there is a limited number of players," the
deputy chief executive of France Telecom, Gervais
Pellissier, said this week.
The need for consolidation across Europe has been a key
talking point at the annual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and
Telecoms conference, with executives arguing that combining low
pricing with increased investment is becoming untenable in
maturing markets.
Pellissier pointed to his domestic market as an exemplar.
France is about to go against the grain with the impending
launch of a fourth operator Iliad, which Pellissier
said had already forced prices lower as the existing operators
squared up to the new competitive environment.
"In France eventually, probably at the end of the decade, we
will come back to three operators, but we will have to wait for
some time ... before convincing the regulator," he said.
The pulse of the regulator is most likely to be taken first
in Greece, where the second and third operators in the
three-player market -- Vodafone and Wind Hellas -- have
opened talks about some kind of merger.
With consumers in Greece slashing spending due to higher
taxes and increasing unemployment, the two groups have said they
have little choice but to try.
Perhaps more surprisingly, the largest operator in the
market OTE said this week that it would support the
deal and expected the regulator to agree, even though it would
likely result in a stronger competitor.
A shake up in Portugal could also take place if the
state-owned bank decides to sell stakes it owns as part of a
country-wide drive to pay down debt.
FURTHER PAIN
The more complicated problems come in the more mature and
highly competitive Western European markets such as Spain, Italy
and Germany, where consumers are also feeling the pinch.
The head of Dutch operator KPN said a deal between
his E-Plus business in Germany and Telefonica's O2
Germany would make huge sense but said neither appeared willing
to sell.
"There is clearly value to be created in in-country
consolidation in Germany," Eelco Blok said.
Morgan Stanley analyst Nick Delfas told Reuters that an exit
from Germany for Telefonica would refocus attention on its
performance in the Spanish market, which has been hit hard by
the economic downturn. Telefonica is also constrained from a
cash perspective in any deals it would like to make.
Possible partners could consider a 50-50 joint venture to
pool network and investment costs, similar to the one formed in
Britain between France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, but that is
also unlikely to suit either player.
Germany is proving a vital market for KPN as it struggles at
home and the group is unlikely to want to give up control
without a large fee.
In Spain, analysts have said France Telecom's Orange could
buy TeliaSonera's Yoigo but TeliaSonera said it felt
under no pressure to leave the market, where it has mostly held
up well in the tough conditions.
Orange is also in talks to exit Switzerland, where the
regulator blocked a previous plan to merge with Sunrise
, and it wishes to exit Portugal and Austria but has
said it will be difficult in the current market.
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao, who has withdrawn
from several markets in the last year where it did not control
assets, said consolidation was needed in European markets if
operators were to be able to invest in new networks.
He suggested that perhaps just two operators would build
high quality data networks in each country and Russian group
Vimpelcom, which has recently bought into Italy, agreed
that the network build-out would determine much of the debate.
"In a country like Greece or Portugal there is definitely an
argument that to allocate more capital in the current
circumstances, it makes sense to have consolidation, with
certain consumer safeguards," analyst Delfas said.
"In other markets the return on capital of the marginal
players is low. So there's an inevitable consolidation that is
going to occur."
(Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David
Cowell)