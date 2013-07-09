By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 A decision on who will acquire
Finnish mobile phone company DNA is expected in coming
weeks after a handful of private equity firms submitted
final-round bids, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Apax, Bain Capital, EQT and Providence all
submitted bids on Monday for DNA, bankers said, which could
fetch around 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in a sale process
run by UBS.
BC Partners had been close to the process but did
not place a final bid, bankers said.
Apax, Bain, BC Partners and Providence declined comment,
while EQT and DNA were not immediately available.
UBS has put together a financing debt package, which gives
would-be buyers confidence that funds are available for a deal
of just under 1 billion euros, equivalent to around 5 times
DNA's 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 191 million euros, bankers said.
Other banks are putting together rival debt packages and are
eager to fund the deal following a lack of takeover activity
this year.
Which buyout house wins the auction will depend on whether
the debt package is made up solely of high-yield bonds or a
mixture of leveraged loans and subordinated debt, bankers said.
DNA is controlled by companies who were previously local
phone carriers in Finland. The largest shareholder is Finda
Group, which owns close to 33 percent. A listing for up to half
of DNA's shares on the Helsinki stock exchange, allowing owners
to sell part of their holdings, is also an option.