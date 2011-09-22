CAIRO, Sept 22 Yves Gauthier has been appointed
the new chief executive officer of the Egyptian Company for
Mobile Services, known by its brand name Mobinil .
Gauthier will replace Hassan Kabbani, who will leave the
company when his mandate expires in September, the firm said in
a statement.
Mobinil's major shareholders are France Telecom and
Orascom Telecom.
Mobinil Chairman Alex Shalaby will act as interim CEO during
the period before Gauthier arrives, the statement added.
Yves Gauthier has spent much of his career within the France
Telecom-Orange Group, where he held positions as CEO or chief
operating officer of various subsidiaries of the group in
different countries.
