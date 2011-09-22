CAIRO, Sept 22 Yves Gauthier has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the Egyptian Company for Mobile Services, known by its brand name Mobinil .

Gauthier will replace Hassan Kabbani, who will leave the company when his mandate expires in September, the firm said in a statement.

Mobinil's major shareholders are France Telecom and Orascom Telecom.

Mobinil Chairman Alex Shalaby will act as interim CEO during the period before Gauthier arrives, the statement added.

Yves Gauthier has spent much of his career within the France Telecom-Orange Group, where he held positions as CEO or chief operating officer of various subsidiaries of the group in different countries.

